Ram temple likely to be complete by April-end; estimated cost ₹1,900 crore

All construction work related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by April 30, with the overall cost of the project estimated at around Rs 1,900 crore, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters after the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee here, Mishra said that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consultancy, which are executing key works at the site, will exit the temple complex by April 30 once construction is over.

Mishra further informed that directions have been issued to complete all paperwork and bill payment procedures by the same date.