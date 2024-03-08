Home / India News / Ramadan 2024: Everything you need to know about Ramadan crescent moon

Ramadan is considered the holiest month for Muslims and the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It goes on for 29 to 30 days, depending upon the sighting of crescent moon

Ramdan 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 5:11 PM IST
The religion of Islam follows the lunar or Hijri calendar which depends on the moon cycle phase and has 354 days unlike the solar or Gregorian calendar that the rest of the world follows. Consequently, Ramadan (or Ramzan) falls 10 or 11 days sooner every year and Muslims across the globe stand eager to catch sight of the crescent moon to herald the beginning of the holy month. 
After the sun sets on the last date of Shabaan, moon sighters point toward the West with their telescopes to spot the little slither of the new moon or crescent moon to decide the beginning of the month. After it is sighted, the testimonies of individuals who have detected the moon are recorded and Saudi Arabia's Judicial High Court chooses when Ramadan must start.

Ramadan Crescent Moon: India 2024
Ramadan 2024 date in India is expected to begin either on 11 or 12 March, depending upon the moon sighting in Mecca. The crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is first located in Saudi Arabia and afterward normally a day later in Southeast Asian nations like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. 
It is important to note that while the rest of the world uses the solar or Gregorian calendar, Islam utilizes the lunar, or Hijri, calendar, which has 354 days and depends on the moon cycle phases. Ramadan is marked ten or eleven days ahead of schedule every year. In 2023, the Crescent moon was located in India on 24 March.

Ramadan Crescent Moon 2024: Worldwide
On 11 March 2024, countries like the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, US, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Turkey, Maldives, and Ramadan are likely to start fasting. While in India, Indonesia, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ramadan is likely to begin from March 12. 

Ramadan: Rituals and fasting
Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset during the month of Ramadan. Iftar, which is eaten after sunset, and Suhoor, which is eaten before sunrise, are the two essential feasts during the fasting period. Families and communities frequently break their fasts together over iftar meals.
Since the Iftar timings are decided by the timing of the sunset, they also change everyday. During Ramadan, Muslims intently monitor the hours of sunset. On account of the immense geographic variations in India, there are many different timings for Iftar in different places.


Topics :RamadanRamazanEid-ul-Fitr

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

