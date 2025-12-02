Home / India News / Rameshwaram Cafe owners booked after flyer alleges worm found in food

Rameshwaram Cafe owners booked after flyer alleges worm found in food

Police have booked the Rameshwaram Cafe owners after a passenger said he found a worm in his food at Bengaluru airport and was later falsely accused of blackmail by the eatery

Rameshwaram cafe blast, Bengaluru cafe blast
According to police, the incident took place on July 24 this year at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport. (Image: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
The owners of Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe and one of their senior representatives have been booked on multiple charges, including selling noxious food, criminal conspiracy, and fabricating false evidence, news agency PTI reported.
 
The FIR was registered on November 29 at the BIAL police station following a complaint by Nikhil N. He alleged that the cafe violated food safety norms and later tried to defame him by filing a false counter-complaint. Those named in the FIR include owner Raghavendra Rao, his wife Divya Raghavendra Rao and senior executive Sumanth Lakshminarayan.
 

What is the case about?

 
According to police, the incident took place on July 24 this year at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport. Nikhil was at the airport to catch a flight to Guwahati.
 
The FIR states that Nikhil ordered 'ven pongal' and filter coffee from the cafe’s airport outlet. He allegedly found a worm in his food and immediately informed the staff. Although they offered to replace the dish, he declined as he was rushing to board his flight. Other customers present reportedly photographed the worm, while Nikhil said he left without creating any disturbance.
 

Customer later accused of extortion

 
The next day, media reports claimed that a case had been filed in Bengaluru accusing Nikhil of trying to harm the cafe’s reputation and demanding ₹25 lakh. Police later summoned Nikhil and his friends for questioning based on the complaint filed by the cafe’s representative.
 
In response, Nikhil denied seeking money or even asking for a refund. He said his flight records proved he was airborne at the time mentioned in the cafe’s complaint, making the allegations baseless. Police later confirmed that they found no evidence of blackmail or extortion against him.
 

Counter-complaint leads to case against owners

 
Nikhil then filed a counter-complaint, calling the incident a serious food safety violation. He alleged that the cafe owners and their representative intentionally filed a false case to “defame and harass” him.
 
Based on his complaint, police booked the three under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal conspiracy, causing harm using poisonous substances, providing false information to mislead authorities, fabricating false evidence, and selling adulterated or noxious food.
 
The investigation is currently underway, the police added.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :Bengalurufood poisoningFood adulterationBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

