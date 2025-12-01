Winter Session of Parliament begins today: Check key bills, dates here

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday, December 1, where key bills across sectors such as energy, highways, and insurance will be discussed.
Ahead of the start, the government convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, November 30, to ensure the smooth functioning of both Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament. The meeting, which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had attendees from 36 political parties.
When will Winter Session of Parliament 2025 start?
The session will start at 11 am on December 1. The Winter Session will have around 15 sittings spread over 19 days. The three-week-long session follows the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states. The session will conclude on December 19.
Winter Session of Parliament 2025 bills list
According to news agency PTI, a total of 13 bills will be discussed during the Winter Session of Parliament. Some of the important bills include:
Atomic Energy Bill, 2025
Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025
Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025
Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025
National Highways (Amendment) Bill
Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill
Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill
Central Excise (Amendment) Bill
Apart from these, two bills from the previous session are also listed for consideration and passing. The first supplementary Budget for the year is also on the agenda. ALSO READ: Parliament Winter Session Live Updates
Opposition's agendas for Winter Session of Parliament
The Opposition is likely to take on the government over the issue of SIR and the poor air quality in the national capital. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday said that Delhi registered its lowest ever average air AQI (air quality index) for the period between January-November, during the last eight years, barring 2020 (year of lockdown due to Covid-19).
Govt to ensure smooth functioning of Winter Session
After the all-party meeting on Sunday, which was attended by over 50 leaders, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has appealed to floor leaders of all political parties for cooperation during the Winter Session for the smooth functioning of the two Houses.
He further said that the government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses according to the rules of both Houses.
