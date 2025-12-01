Winter Session of Parliament begins today: Check key bills, dates here

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday, December 1, where key bills across sectors such as energy, highways, and insurance will be discussed.

Apart from these, two bills from the previous session are also listed for consideration and passing. The first supplementary Budget for the year is also on the agenda.

According to news agency PTI, a total of 13 bills will be discussed during the Winter Session of Parliament. Some of the important bills include:

Opposition's agendas for Winter Session of Parliament

The Opposition is likely to take on the government over the issue of SIR and the poor air quality in the national capital. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday said that Delhi registered its lowest ever average air AQI (air quality index) for the period between January-November, during the last eight years, barring 2020 (year of lockdown due to Covid-19).

Govt to ensure smooth functioning of Winter Session

After the all-party meeting on Sunday, which was attended by over 50 leaders, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has appealed to floor leaders of all political parties for cooperation during the Winter Session for the smooth functioning of the two Houses.