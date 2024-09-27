Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels restored after hacking incident

The popular YouTube channels of influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, have been successfully restored after being hacked late Wednesday night on September 25. The breach, which occurred around 11:30 pm, led to the deletion of all videos, and both channels were renamed by the hackers. One channel was renamed “@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024” and the other “@Tesla.event.trump_2024,” featuring content related to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US Presidential candidate Donald Trump. Initially, YouTube took down both channels, redirecting visitors to a “404 not found” page displaying the message, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

However, the “Ranveer Allahbadia” and “BeerBiceps” channels have since been fully restored, with all videos once again accessible to viewers. Despite this, the “Home” sections of both channels still display the message, “This channel doesn’t have any content,” causing some confusion among fans, although the videos can be viewed via other tabs.

Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube channel restored

All 111 videos from the “Ranveer Allahbadia” channel have been reinstated, along with its original username, “@ranveerallahbadia.” The channel, which boasts a subscriber count of 9.4 million, hosts The Ranveer Show (TRS) Hindi podcast. Known for featuring some of India's most influential personalities, the podcast covers a range of topics, including Bollywood, entrepreneurship, history, and science.

BeerBiceps channel back online

The “BeerBiceps” channel, which helped launch Allahbadia’s career, now has its 280 videos restored. Its current username is listed as “@MyChannel-e4p,” though the content remains the same. Initially focused on fitness and lifestyle, the channel has since evolved to cover diverse topics. The channel’s description reads: “BeerBiceps is the home for The Ranveer Show or TRS – Happiness Through Curiosity. A show where we host the world’s greatest success stories and try to uncover their secrets to success. We cover everyone from entrepreneurs to Bollywood film stars to athletes. Every conversation on #TheRanveerShow is an intense learning experience for the viewer.”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s reaction to the hack

In the aftermath of the hack, Allahbadia took to Instagram to share his thoughts, posting a series of light-hearted stories. In one story, he asked, “Is this the end of my YouTube career?” while sharing an image of himself in a cat-eye mask, joking, “Was nice knowing y’all.” In another post, he celebrated the incident with a plate of vegan burgers and fries at Singapore’s Changi Airport, humorously writing, “Death of BeerBiceps met with death of diet.”

On his personal Instagram account, Allahbadia shared videos and stories addressing the hack. One post featured a dramatic black-and-white video of him running into the woods, captioned, “Me after seeing that my channel got hacked.” In another, he posted a reflective video of himself by a train window, simply titled, “Dear YouTube fans.”

No PR stunt: Allahbadia clears the air

In response to speculations that the hacking was a publicity stunt, Allahbadia took to Instagram to set the record straight. He assured his followers, “No jokes, no PR. Working on next steps.” He added, “Just feeling calm right now. Life always shows you the next doorway,” concluding with folded hand emojis.

Viraj Sheth, co-founder of talent agency Monk Entertainment and manager of Allahbadia, echoed his sentiments. Sheth joked about the situation, saying they had “started selling Tesla cars” and were now “endorsing Trump” for the upcoming US elections. He confirmed that he had “full faith in YouTube” to assist in recovering the channels, describing the YouTube team as the “most hands-on” he had worked with. Like Allahbadia, he also dismissed claims that the incident was a PR stunt, stating, “Unfortunately, some people believe the channel hack is a PR stunt because we are not panicking. To put it on record, this is not a PR stunt.”

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is a fitness influencer turned podcaster with millions of followers across YouTube and Instagram. He began his YouTube journey at the age of 22 with the launch of BeerBiceps, a channel initially focused on fitness and cooking. A graduate of Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering, Allahbadia has built an online empire through his motivational content, fitness advice, and insightful interviews with some of India’s most prominent figures.