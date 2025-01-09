Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for visitors from Jan 21-29 for R-Day parade

Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for visitors from Jan 21-29 for R-Day parade

The change of guard Ceremony will also not take place on January 11, 18 and 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Food, Droupadi Murmu
Rashtrapati Bhavan (File Image: Pexels)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) will remain closed for the general public from January 21 to 29 due to the upcoming Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Circuit 1 takes the visitors on a tour of the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, showing them the forecourt and premier rooms of the Bhavan and long drawing room among others.

The change of guard Ceremony will also not take place on January 11, 18 and 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, said the statement issued by the president's office.

The change of guard ceremony, held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is a military tradition. It is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Pandey take charge as revenue secretary in finance ministry

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is Amrit Snan and how to register for it online?

LIVE: Have told CM Fadnavis to act against the guilty in sarpanch murder, says Ajit Pawar

Over 50 paramilitary units to be deployed in Delhi for R-Day, elections

Himachal Cabinet expands BPL list, includes women-headed families

Topics :Republic DayRashtrapati BhawanRashtrapati BhavanDelhi

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story