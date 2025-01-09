Maha Kumbh 2025: What is Amrit Snan and how to register for it online?

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is just a few days away and takes place once every 12 years. This is the occasion when devotees from all across the world gather to participate in this religious gathering.

This auspicious occasion will become more sacred for people who are planning to take part in the Amrit Snan.

Importance Of Amrit Snan

Amrit Snan is a very special religious tradition associated with the Maha Kumbh. It is believed that taking a dip during the Amrit Snan cleanses devotees' sins and helps people attain Punya (merit). This Amrit Snan brings people closer to spiritual liberation.

It is believed during the time of Amrit Snan the water became magically divine due to the specific alignment of planets and stars.

The Amrit Snan will take place on auspicious days and the dates for the Snan in the upcoming Maha Kumbh are 13th, 14th and 29 January, 3rd, 12 and 26th February 2025. During these days, devotees along with sadhus and saints take part in the ritual, which is said to have extraordinary spiritual benefits.

Amrit Snan rules and timing

It is believed auspicious to bath in Brahma Muhurta, i.e., from 5:25 am to 6:18 am for Amrit Snan during Maha Kumbh. The other auspicious time to bath is in Vijay Muhurta from 2:22 pm to 3:05 pm.

During Godhuli Muhurta, the auspicious time for bath is from 5:55 pm to 6:22 pm. Soap and shampoo are not used during Amrit Snan.

After bath, it is advisable to donate food, money, clothes, etc as per your wish. It is necessary to donate lamps during this time,

Online Registration Is Mandatory

Massive turnout is expected in the Mahakumbh 2025 which is scheduled to begin on January 13 and online registration is compulsory for all the participants. The registration process can be completed through the official website.

Why Digital Registration?

Millions of people who want to attend Mahakumbh can register themselves online. The online registration will help the management to maintain better crown management and share all the necessary information with the participants regarding the event, safety control and more.

How To Register?

Firstly, visit the official website, either Prajnana Mission or mahakumbh.in.

Enter the required information, like personal information and preferences for the Amrit Snan dates.

Once you submit the registration form, you will get a confirmation.

Print your registration details or save them on your mobile device for easy access to Mahakumbh.

Offline registration is also available at the Mahakumbh Mela Authority offices for people who want to handle the process in person by visiting the Mela Authority campus.

Millions of people are eager to prepare a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual event. However, online registration guarantees your participation in the Amrti Snan and also contributes to making this occasion grand and accessible for everyone.

If you are planning to participate in Mahakumbh 2025, make sure you register as soon as possible.