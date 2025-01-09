Tuhin Kanta Pandey take charge as revenue secretary in finance ministry

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday took charge as Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday appointed Pandey, who was holding the charge of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), as the Revenue Secretary. The order also stated that Pandey will continue to be designated as the Finance Secretary.

In September last year, Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer from Odisha cadre, was appointed the Finance Secretary.

The Finance Ministry has six departments -- Revenue, Economic Affairs, Expenditure, Financial Services, DIPAM and DPE -- and the senior most bureaucrat in the ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.

Before serving as Secretary in the DIPAM, Pandey held many significant positions in the Union government and the Odisha government, in addition to serving a stint in the Regional Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

In the Union government, his previous positions include Joint Secretary, Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog), Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and Deputy Secretary in the Commerce Ministry.

In the Odisha government, he served as administrative head in the Departments of Health, General Administration, Commercial Taxes, Transport and Finance. He also served as Executive Director of Odisha State Finance Corporation and Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation.

Pandey holds a Masters degree in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh and an MBA from the University of Birmingham (UK).