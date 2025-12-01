Home / India News / RBI appoints Janakiraman as executive director in Department of Supervision

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the appointment of Usha Janakiraman as an Executive Director (ED) in the Department of Supervision.

Janakiraman was serving as the Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Regulation in the RBI's Central Office in Mumbai prior to this, an official statement said. Her appointment is effective from December 1, 2025.

Janakiraman has an experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, and has worked in the areas of regulation, external investment and operations, banking supervision, public debt management, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

As Executive Director, Janakiraman will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment), it said. She is a Chartered Accountant, the central bank statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRBI Governor

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

