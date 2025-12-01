RBI appoints Janakiraman as executive director in Department of Supervision

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the appointment of Usha Janakiraman as an Executive Director (ED) in the Department of Supervision.

Janakiraman was serving as the Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Regulation in the RBI's Central Office in Mumbai prior to this, an official statement said. Her appointment is effective from December 1, 2025.

Janakiraman has an experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, and has worked in the areas of regulation, external investment and operations, banking supervision, public debt management, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

As Executive Director, Janakiraman will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment), it said. She is a Chartered Accountant, the central bank statement said.