Home / India News / RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as City Union Bank MD and CEO

RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as City Union Bank MD and CEO

The tenure of his re-appointment would be for a period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023

Chennai
RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as City Union Bank MD and CEO

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India has given its consent for the re-appointment of N Kamakodi as Managing Director and CEO of private sector bank City Union Bank, the Tamil-Nadu-based lender said on Wednesday.

The tenure of his re-appointment would be for a period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023.

"We hereby inform that based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Bank, the Reserve Bank of India...has given its approval for the re-appointment of Dr N Kamakodi as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023," the bank said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

Early this month, the bank launched a facility for its customers to use Voice Biometric authentication for logging into its mobile banking application.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

Gujarat State Farmers' Front holds Millets awareness programme at 90 places

Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Maharashtra tops Jal Shakti Ministry's national water bodies census

No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBICity Union Bank

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story