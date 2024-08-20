Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI guv Shaktikanta Das ranked as top central banker for 2nd straight year

Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor
Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors, who have been rated A+.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by US-based Global Finance magazine.

"Happy to announce that for the 2nd consecutive year, RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta has been rated 'A+', in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024," the RBI said in a post on X.

Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors, who have been rated A+.

Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.

An 'A' represents excellent performance, while an 'F' for outright failure.

Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen, India's Shaktikanta Das and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan have been ranked under the 'A+' category of central bankers.

"Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly," it said.

Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards honour those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity, it added.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade central bank governors of nearly 100 countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Bank of Central African States and Central Bank of West African States.


First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

