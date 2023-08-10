RBI MPC meet LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce rates today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the third monetary policy of the current financial year today. The meeting began on Tuesday and will be concluded today, with Governor Das announcing the rates in the policy announcement today. All eyes will be on the repo rate, currently at 6.5 per cent. It has been hiked by 250 basis points since May 2022. The banks in India fix their interest rates on deposits as well as on loans based on the repo rate. Read More