RBI MPC meet LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce rates today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the third monetary policy of the current financial year today. The meeting began on Tuesday and will be concluded today, with Governor Das announcing the rates in the policy announcement today.
All eyes will be on the repo rate, currently at 6.5 per cent. It has been hiked by 250 basis points since May 2022. The banks in India fix their interest rates on deposits as well as on loans based on the repo rate.
RBI likely to maintain status quo in its MPC meet announcement today
9:36 AM Aug 23
Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
The Indian rupee's direction on Thursday will be impacted by the central bank's policy decision and how market participants want to position themselves before U.S. inflation data.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open barely changed to the U.S. dollar from 82.8150 on Wednesday. In the last two sessions, the currency has been in the range of around six paisa.
8:22 AM Aug 23
RBI monetary policy: Here's what industy experts expects from the upcoming meet
"While the inflationary pressures are upwards owing to primarily vegetables and some other food items, given that the inflation print is going to be below 6 per cent, the MPC can afford to continue with a pause," said Ranen Banerjee, Partner, Economic Advisory Services, PwC India.
"The demand continues to be weak at the lower value end of the spectrum and hence the Indian inflation continues to be a supply-side driven one. Thus, there is no immediate trigger for a rate increase. The commentary will continue to be hawkish with emphasis on data-dependent actions on the back of impacts seen from the rate increases by BoE, ECB and the US Fed."
8:00 AM Aug 23
RBI MPC: Repo rate announcement by Governor Das today; all you must know
The last MPC meeting was held between June 6 and 8.