Ford EcoSport car linked to Red Fort blast suspect seized in Faridabad

The vehicle was suspected to have been used by Umar for reconnaissance activities. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
A red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case has been traced and seized in Faridabad district's Khandawali, police said.

When asked if the EcoSport car has been traced, a Faridabad police spokesperson confirmed over the phone, saying, "Yes, it has been found in Khandawali village".

Earlier, the Delhi Police sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace the red Ford EcoSport car.

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car.

At least five teams of Delhi Police were deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police had also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.

Sources said the red Ford EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the car before the blast occurred.

The car's registration details were circulated to all border units, and the information has also been shared with the UP and Haryana Police to intensify the search.

The vehicle was suspected to have been used by Umar for reconnaissance activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

