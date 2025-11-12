SC seeks report from Punjab, Haryana on stubble burning, air pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a status report from Punjab and Haryana governments on the steps taken to contain stubble burning. The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas regarding air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The top court directed both the states to furnish reports outlining the preventive and enforcement measures being implemented against stubble burning. Appearing for one of the applicants, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran that the air quality levels had crossed 450 in several parts of the city and that construction activity was continuing, including within the Supreme Court premises.

He argued that while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had triggered Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the worsening conditions warranted immediate activation of Stage IV. During the hearing, one lawyer drew the court’s attention to concerns about the reliability of data from air quality monitoring stations, alleging that some uploaded figures were false. Responding to this, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), informed the Bench that a status report had already been filed, and that officers were present to clarify the position. She suggested that the matter be taken up the next day, but the Bench decided to list it for Monday instead.