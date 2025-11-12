YSRCP launches protests against privatisation of medical colleges in Andhra

The YSRCP on Wednesday launched statewide protests opposing the Andhra Pradesh government's alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.

The opposition party said that rallies are held across all 175 Assembly constituencies, with people participating in the one-crore signature campaign, demanding the withdrawal of the decision to allegedly privatise medical colleges.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party alleged that the decision threatens affordable medical education for poor students and deprives the underprivileged of multi-specialty healthcare access under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

We have launched statewide protests today opposing the NDA coalition government's disastrous move to privatise government medical colleges, which threatens affordable education and public healthcare, said YSRCP in a release.