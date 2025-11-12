YSRCP launches protests against privatisation of medical colleges in Andhra

The YSRCP on Wednesday launched statewide protests opposing the Andhra Pradesh government's alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.
The opposition party said that rallies are held across all 175 Assembly constituencies, with people participating in the one-crore signature campaign, demanding the withdrawal of the decision to allegedly privatise medical colleges.
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party alleged that the decision threatens affordable medical education for poor students and deprives the underprivileged of multi-specialty healthcare access under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
We have launched statewide protests today opposing the NDA coalition government's disastrous move to privatise government medical colleges, which threatens affordable education and public healthcare, said YSRCP in a release.
It further said that former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy established 17 medical colleges, of which five were inaugurated with admissions, while Pulivendula and Paderu were nearly completed.
The TDP-led government had earlier announced plans to commission 10 upcoming government medical colleges under the PPP model to ensure faster execution and improved healthcare access.
It observed that this move is aimed at addressing long-pending gaps in medical education and public health infrastructure across the state.
By channelling private sector capabilities towards construction, equipment, and operations and maintenance, the state accelerates delivery and ensures continuity of quality clinical services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app