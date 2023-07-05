Home / India News / Reddy skips Union Cabinet meet after appointment as Telangana BJP president

Reddy skips Union Cabinet meet after appointment as Telangana BJP president

Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the North East Region, was on Tuesday appointed as the president of the BJP's Telangana unit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Though no official reason was cited for his absence, some leaders believe it could be an indication of his likely exit from the Union Cabinet ahead of its expected reshuffle

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after his appointment as the Telangana BJP president, Union minister G Kishan Reddy skipped the meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Though no official reason was cited for his absence, some leaders believe it could be an indication of his likely exit from the Union Cabinet ahead of its expected reshuffle.

Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the North East Region, was on Tuesday appointed as the president of the BJP's Telangana unit.

The BJP also has the norm of one-person-one-post.

A source close to Reddy declined to comment on whether he will be quitting from the Cabinet.

He has been a dedicated party worker for decades and will discharge whatever responsibility its leadership assigns to him, the source said.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to reshuffle his Council of Ministers soon, and the organisational changes in the BJP are seen as a precursor to that as the ruling party prepares for a host of state polls this year followed by the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

There has been no official comment from the party or the government on the widely speculated reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

Also Read

Telangana wants freedom from nepotism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Technology-driven governance hallmark of 9 yrs of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

Companies move Madras HC seeking relief against Google's payment policy

IMD issues orange alert in Kerala and yellow alert in Mumbai, Gujarat

SC seeks response of govt on PIL alleging vacancies in industrial tribunals

SC extends Teesta Setalvad's interim protection, next hearing on July 19

India-UK FTA: Half the chapters in pact agreed on, says UK minister

Topics :BJPPoliticsCabinetTelangana

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story