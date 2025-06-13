Reliance to extend full aid to relief of Air India plane crash: Ambani

Richest Asian Mukesh Ambani on Friday offered full support of his oil-to-telecom group to the relief operations for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

In a statement, Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, said he and his wife Nita "are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad".

"We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident," he said. "In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way".