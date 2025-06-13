Home / India News / Reliance to extend full aid to relief of Air India plane crash: Ambani

Reliance to extend full aid to relief of Air India plane crash: Ambani

In a statement, Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, said he and his wife Nita are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani
Mukesh Ambani on Friday offered full support of his oil-to-telecom group to the relief operations for the victims of the Air India plane crash. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Richest Asian Mukesh Ambani on Friday offered full support of his oil-to-telecom group to the relief operations for the victims of the Air India plane crash.

In a statement, Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, said he and his wife Nita "are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad".

"We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident," he said. "In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way". 

A London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

The flight was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national when it burst into flames shortly after takeoff, according to an Air India statement.

"We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss. Om Shanti," Ambani added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack during UK polo match

Working closely with Nasa to address Ax-4 delay, says Isro chairman

Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India confirms 241 of 242 on board dead

EMU coach derails near Shivaji Bridge in Delhi, no injuries reported

Investigation team dispatched to probe AI171 crash: UK PM Starmer

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashMukesh AmbaniReliance Group

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story