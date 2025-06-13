Home / India News / Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, dies at 53

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, dies at 53

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died at 53 after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England

Sunjay Kapur
Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in India’s automotive sector, has died at the age of 53. He reportedly suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England.
 
Business consultant Suhel Seth, confirming the news to ANI, said Kapur may have suffered a cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee while playing. Seth also expressed his condolences on social media, calling it a “terrible loss” and offering support to Kapur’s family and colleagues. 
 

Prominent marriage and enduring legacy 

Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The couple married in 2003 and underwent a highly publicised separation, finalising their divorce in 2016 after a prolonged legal dispute. They have two children together—daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.
 
At the time of his death, Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev, an entrepreneur and former model. 
His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through both the business world and the film industry. 

Transforming Sona Comstar into a global player 

Kapur was widely credited with transforming his family’s automotive business, Sona Comstar, into a global force, particularly in the field of EV-focused auto components.
 
According to a media report, Kapur was recently appointed chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) northern region. In this role, he was set to lead the industry body’s initiatives across seven states—Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand—as well as the Union territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. 
 

Final message was a tribute to Air India crash victims

 
Just hours before his untimely death, Kapur had taken to social media to express sorrow over the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
 
“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. planecrash,” read his final post on X. 
 
The post has since drawn an outpouring of shock and condolences from users online.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India confirms 241 of 242 on board dead

EMU coach derails near Shivaji Bridge in Delhi, no injuries reported

Investigation team dispatched to probe AI171 crash: UK PM Starmer

Veteran hands, tragic end: Pilots mourn Ahmedabad Air India crash

Khalistani terror network probe: NIA raids 15 sites in Punjab, Haryana

Topics :BS Web ReportsindustryBollywood

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story