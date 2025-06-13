Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, dies at 53

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar and a prominent figure in India’s automotive sector, has died at the age of 53. He reportedly suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England.

Business consultant Suhel Seth, confirming the news to ANI, said Kapur may have suffered a cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee while playing. Seth also expressed his condolences on social media, calling it a “terrible loss” and offering support to Kapur’s family and colleagues.

Prominent marriage and enduring legacy

Sunjay Kapur was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. The couple married in 2003 and underwent a highly publicised separation, finalising their divorce in 2016 after a prolonged legal dispute. They have two children together—daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

At the time of his death, Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev, an entrepreneur and former model. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through both the business world and the film industry. Transforming Sona Comstar into a global player Kapur was widely credited with transforming his family’s automotive business, Sona Comstar, into a global force, particularly in the field of EV-focused auto components. ALSO READ: Electric vehicles: Why change is needed and how to make it happen According to a media report, Kapur was recently appointed chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) northern region. In this role, he was set to lead the industry body’s initiatives across seven states—Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand—as well as the Union territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.