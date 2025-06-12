Coach of Delhi-Ghaziabad train derails, train services disrupted briefly

A passenger train travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi to Ghaziabad derailed on Thursday afternoon near Shivaji Bridge station. The fourth coach of the train came off the tracks, but no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The incident involved Train No. 64419 (NZM-GZB EMU), which was heading from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad Junction. According to IANS, "Train number 64419, en route from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad, derailed near Shivaji Bridge station. The fourth coach fell off the tracks."

The derailment took place around 4:10 pm on the down main line near Shivaji Bridge station.

No casualty, restoration underway

Northern Railway confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident. "Coach number 4 of the passenger train from Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed and according to Indian Railways, all passengers are safe."