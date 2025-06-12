Home / India News / Coach of Delhi-Ghaziabad train derails, train services disrupted briefly

Coach of Delhi-Ghaziabad train derails, train services disrupted briefly

A passenger train from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed near Delhi's Shivaji Bridge. No injuries were reported. Restoration work was completed and services resumed after brief disruption

Train derailed, Jharkhand train derailed
he derailment took place around 4:10 pm on the down main line near Shivaji Bridge station. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
A passenger train travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi to Ghaziabad derailed on Thursday afternoon near Shivaji Bridge station. The fourth coach of the train came off the tracks, but no injuries or casualties have been reported.
 
The incident involved Train No. 64419 (NZM-GZB EMU), which was heading from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad Junction. According to IANS, "Train number 64419, en route from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad, derailed near Shivaji Bridge station. The fourth coach fell off the tracks."
 
The derailment took place around 4:10 pm on the down main line near Shivaji Bridge station.

No casualty, restoration underway

 
Northern Railway confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident. "Coach number 4 of the passenger train from Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed and according to Indian Railways, all passengers are safe."
 
Railway officials began restoration work immediately, and efforts to bring operations back to normal were in full swing. "The Northern Railway said the restoration work is underway and there are no injuries or casualties in the incident."
 
The derailment disrupted regular train movement along this busy route. Several services were either delayed or diverted. Emergency teams, including engineers and technical personnel, arrived quickly to handle the situation. Specialised cranes were used to lift the derailed coach back onto the tracks, and safety procedures were activated at the site.

Investigation underway

 
Railway authorities have launched an initial investigation to find out what caused the derailment. Officials are examining whether the incident was due to a track issue, mechanical fault, or signalling error. Meanwhile, senior railway officers visited the site and supervised the restoration process.

Topics :DelhiTrain DerailmentIndian Railways

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

