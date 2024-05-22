Home / India News / Remain focused on being combat ready at all times, says Navy chief

Dinesh Kumar Tripathi,Dinesh Kumar,Dinesh,New Navy Chief
File Image: Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
The Indian Navy must remain combat ready at all times to safeguard national maritime interests, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has said amid China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean and volatile situation in the Red Sea.

In an address to officers posted at the naval headquarters here, he delved into the current security environment in the strategic waters and consequent actions required by the Navy.

He emphasised that as the primary manifestation of India's maritime power, the "raison d'etre of Indian Navy is to remain combat ready at all times to safeguard national maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow".

In his remarks to the officers on Tuesday, the Navy chief reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Indian Navy towards the government's Aatma Nirbharta (self-reliance) initiative.

Admiral Tripathi laid emphasis on finding in-house solutions, innovation and embracing niche technologies to address the existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain to remain a responsive force.

He conveyed to the mid and senior level leaders posted at the naval headquarters that they must remain focused on being "the solution providers" and "prioritising outcomes" towards a combat ready, credible, cohesive, and future ready Navy

The admiral praised the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the personnel in meeting all mandated tasks by the service, according to a Navy spokesperson.

In the last few months, the Indian Navy provided assistance to a number of cargo vessels after they came under attacks in strategic waters around the Red Sea.

The Houthi militants have been targeting the merchant ships in the Red Sea apparently to build pressure on Israel to stop its military offensive in Gaza.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

