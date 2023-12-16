Home / India News / Repair all potholes by Dec 31: Atishi pulls up officials for alleged laxity

Repair all potholes by Dec 31: Atishi pulls up officials for alleged laxity

The minister directed the PWD principal secretary to ensure that timelines are strictly adhered to and strict action is taken against officers who cause delays

Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up officials for alleged laxity in implementing road repair works and directed that all potholes be fixed by December 31.

In an official communication to the principal secretary of the public works department (PWD), she directed that resurfacing of roads, where it is required, has to start latest by February 1 and must be finished by February 29.

She also issued to the official an ultimatum to repair all potholes by the end of this year and asked for daily reports on the progress made.

The minister directed the PWD principal secretary to ensure that timelines are strictly adhered to and strict action is taken against officers who cause delays.

Expressing her displeasure at the state of disrepair of PWD roads, she said in the communication that it is shocking and unacceptable, and serious accidents are possible. Due to the PWD's laxity and apathy, Delhiites are at the receiving end, she said.

"I have been directing the PWD for the past six months regarding the same yet no action by the PWD. I have taken at least 10 meetings and carried multiple ground visits," Atishi said. She also enclosed photos of roads along with the communication.

Topics :AtishiRoad Delhi government

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

