Republic Day 2024: Explore Gantantra Diwas speech ideas for students

Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on January 26 with great pride. It is a day dedicated to honouring the Constitution of Independent India, which was drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Republic Day Parade
On January 26, 2024, India will observe its 75th Republic Day. It is critical to take note that Republic Day is also called Gantantra Diwas. This day holds extreme significance all over the country. 
The people of India observe Republic Day enthusiastically. We are gearing up to celebrate it this year and everyone is arranging various occasions for the day. The 26th of January is celebrated annually as Republic Day. Everybody must know the significance of this day.

A grand parade is held on Republic Day in New Delhi, India's national capital, and prominent dignitaries from all over the world attend. Different programs and occasions are likewise coordinated on this day to show its significance. Schools and universities additionally direct projects where youngsters need to take part in various exercises and perform.

75th Republic Day 2024: Speech And Essay Ideas For Students
    • The reason behind Republic Day is celebrated on January 26: Its history and importance.      
    • The role and responsibilities of India's youth in development.      
    • Define the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day.      
    • All about Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution.      
    • Role of any current political issues/achievements of India in regard to republic day.      
    • Rights and duties of Indian citizens: The Constitution of India.      

    • India in the 21st century and on the 75th Republic day.

Republic Day 2024: Tips for students to give a great speech
    • The speech must be practised multiple times until you are confident in your delivery and content.      
    • In a speech or essay, one should speak clearly. Using complex content, utilising complicated language or jargon can cause your crowd to lose interest.      
    • During the delivery of your speech, you should always use expressions and appropriate body language, like hand gestures, to emphasise your points.      

    • Ensure thorough research that has been finished on the point alloted or picked by you. This practice guarantees that the points you are making are precise and important.      
    • Continuously understand your listeners' perspective and set up the speech or article in similar manner.      
    • To make the speech informative, include facts and figures.

