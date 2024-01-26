Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch the telecast of parade live

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday. As always, all eyes will be on the country’s annual Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. This year, the main focus of the parade will be to showcase India’s military might and women empowerment.

Republic Day parade: Where to watch

The live telecast of the parade can be watched on Doordarshan (DD) from 9 am. It will be shown on the national broadcaster’s YouTube channel and its news channel on TV, DD National.

Republic Day parade timing The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Republic Day 2024 chief guest The chief guest of this year’s Republic Day parade is the French President Emmanuel Macron.

After PM Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial, President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment which has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents will arrive in the “traditional buggy”, a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years.