Republic Day Parade 2024: How to book tickets online, offline and much more

Republic Day 2024 parade: About the program The interested audience wanting to witness the parade must be seated by 9:30 am. Delhi's National Stadium will check the last stop to the parade spanning a distance of five kilometres.
The parade that runs along Rajpath exhibits India's rich culture and history. Individuals from everywhere in the nation come to see the parade, which incorporates cultural performances, military displays and so on.
Indian nationals can take reserved or unreserved seats that are estimated at ₹500 or ₹20 individually. But, the ticket booking already started from January 10 onwards. The tickets will be accessible until January 25, however, a limited number of tickets will be available each day.
