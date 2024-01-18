Home / India News / Bilkis Bano case: Convicts mention plea before SC, seeks time to surrender

Bilkis Bano case: Convicts mention plea before SC, seeks time to surrender

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind

The matter seeking extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol on Thursday which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Three convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking extension of time to surrender.

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities in two weeks.

The matter seeking extension of time was mentioned before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol on Thursday which asked the Registry to place the plea before CJI.

"It is stated by three respondents that applications have been filed for an extension of time to surrender and report to jail. Since the bench has to be reconstituted, registry to seek orders from CJI for reconstitution of the bench since time expires on Sunday," the bench said.

Also Read

Bilkis Bano case verdict: A complete timeline of how the case unfolded

'A woman deserves respect': Top 10 quotes from Bilkis Bano case verdict

Bilkis Bano case verdict: Rahul Gandhi says BJP 'patron of criminals'

Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission order of 11 convicts by Gujarat govt

Bilkis Bano case verdict in Supreme Court today: 5 things you should know

HC notice to Centre, Karnataka govt on madrasa inside ASI protected mosque

Slight relief from freezing temps in Delhi; 18 trains delayed amid fog

ED conducts raids at seven places in Kolkata in Bengal school jobs scam

Three BSF personnel sustain bullet injuries in mob attack in Manipur

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: Ram Lalla idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bilkis Bano gangrape caseSupreme CourtGujarat riots

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story