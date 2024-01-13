Republic day parade rehearsal in full swing at Kartavya Path in capital

Rehearsals for the Republic day Parade 2024 are in full swing at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Armed forces contingents were seen marching to drumbeats during dress rehearsals for the 75th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital on Saturday.

Delhi Police on Friday, issued an advisory on traffic restrictions due to the Republic day parade rehearsals in the national capital.

"In view of Republic Day Parade rehearsals from 13th to 16th January 2024, special traffic arrangements will be effective on the various routes.

Rehearsals of Republic day Parade shall be held on Kartavya Path on 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th January-2024 from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

"In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon, from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm on these gates," the Delhi Police said in an official statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

The Delhi police has increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic day. As part of the Republic day preparedness, Delhi East District Police conducted a mock drill at Akshardham Temple, simulating a terrorist attack scenario.

The exercise, designed to evaluate the force's readiness in respond to diverse crisis situations, aimed to enhance overall security preparedness for the upcoming national event.

A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024. With 907 girls, this year's camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets.