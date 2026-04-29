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Datanomics: Reservoirs below half capacity in peak summers for a decade

India's reservoirs remain below half capacity in peak summer for a decade, as heatwaves intensify and sub-normal monsoon forecasts raise water stress concerns

High temperatures
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Representative image from file.
Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts across the nation, as peak temperatures have consistently crossed 40°C this month, touching 45°C or above on seven occasions. Nights have offered a little relief, with “warm night” alerts for Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, reservoir levels in India have not crossed half their capacity during April-May over the past decade, signalling a tough summer ahead.

A steady scorcher

Weekly peak temperatures in April and May have remained above 40°C year after year. In 2024, they crossed 50°C in the fourth week of May — when India recorded its highest number of heatwave days since 2011, according to the IMD. 
 

Best April storage in six years

 
Reservoir levels decline every summer, and this year is no different. However, storage has improved this April, staying above 40 per cent so far. The coming months, especially the monsoon (June-September), will be crucial, with the IMD projecting sub-normal rainfall. 
 

South stays dry 

The southern region has consistently recorded the lowest reserves during April-May since 2016, rarely crossing 35 per cent and dropping to 10 per cent in 2017. 
 

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Topics :IMDIMD weather forecastHeatwave in IndiaHeatwavesMonsoon forecastmonsoon forecast IMD

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

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