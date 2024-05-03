Home / India News / Reservoirs report water shortage, southern belt worst hit, says CWC

Reservoirs report water shortage, southern belt worst hit, says CWC

The CWC, which monitors live water storage in 150 water reservoirs and releases a weekly status bulletin, found the southern region to be the most hit

The bulletin underscored a notable deficit in reservoir storage nationwide, highlighting potential implications for agriculture, hydroelectric power generation, and overall water resource management. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Central Water Commission has underscored a notable deficit in reservoir storage nationwide, which has dipped to 28 per cent from 35 per cent of the capacity during the corresponding period last year.

The CWC, which monitors live water storage in 150 water reservoirs and releases a weekly status bulletin, found the southern region to be the most hit.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 42 reservoirs are monitored by the commission in southern region, which includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

As per the CWC's latest Reservoir Storage bulletin, the total live storage available in these reservoirs is 8.353 BCM or 16 per cent of total capacity of 53.334 billion cubic metres (BCM).

The storage during the corresponding period of 2023 in the southern region was 28 per cent of the total capacity of these reservoirs, while the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period was 22 per cent.

The bulletin also revealed concerning data on reservoir storage across India for the week ending May 2, 2024.

According to the report, the total live storage in 150 monitored reservoirs stood at 50.432 billion cubic meters (BCM), which is a mere 28 per cent of their combined live storage capacity.

This figure represents a substantial decline compared to the storage levels recorded during the same period last year, amounting to only 81 per cent of last year's storage -- 62.212 BCM -- and significantly lower than the ten-year average, which was 96 per cent of the average storage capacity.

The bulletin underscored a notable deficit in reservoir storage nationwide, highlighting potential implications for agriculture, hydroelectric power generation, and overall water resource management.

Breaking down the data regionally, disparities in reservoir storage become apparent across different parts of the country.

In the northern region, which includes states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the live storage available in monitored reservoirs was noted at 6.051 BCM, only 31 per cent of the total capacity.

This figure is below both last year's storage levels (37 per cent) and the ten-year average (34 per cent).

Conversely, in the eastern region comprising states like Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the live storage of 7.45 BCM translates to 36 per cent of the total capacity, surpassing last year's levels (33 per cent) and the ten-year average (32 per cent).

Moreover, the bulletin highlighted specific reservoirs and river systems exhibiting varying storage conditions.

Some areas, like the Subarnarekha, Brahmaputra, and Narmada river basins, show storage levels better than normal, while others such as the Krishna and Cauvery river basins, are experiencing significant deficiencies in storage. East flowing rivers between Mahanadi and Pennar and east flowing rivers between Pennar and Kanyakumari are highly deficient.

Also Read

Govt to issue fresh draft for installation of rear seat belt alarm in cars

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals succumb to their biggest defeat under Rishabh Pant

Former PM Deve Gowda bats for Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya registers worst defeat by runs as captain in IPL

Italy drops out of China Belt and Road initiative that failed to deliver

How is Delhi escaping heat wave while the rest of the country suffering?

CBSE Results 2024 update: Class 10, 12 results may be declared after May 20

ED attaches properties worth Rs 205.49 cr in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

Drop in annual PM2.5, PM10 levels between 2018 and 2023: Environment dept

Delhi heatwave guidelines: DoE issues directives for schools, read here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Water crisissouth india

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story