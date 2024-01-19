Resolve Maratha quota issue: Jarange urges Fadnavis a day before protest

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to wholeheartedly address the issue of reservation for the community.

Speaking to reporters, the activist said he would leave his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna at 9 am on Saturday to embark on a protest march for Mumbai to press for the demand to provide reservation to his community.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The resolution of the Maratha reservation issue rests with Fadnavis, and he should come forward and resolve the matter with his heart and mind," he said.

The activist reiterated his demand that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to 54 lakh Marathas and questioned the progress made by the committee set up by the state government to address the quota issue since it started its work on December 23 last year.

Jarange further accused state minister Girish Mahajan of making false promises and deceiving the Maratha community.

"Where is minister Girish Mahajan who had come with seven ministers and promised to resolve the issue within 30 days? We had at that time given them (the government) 40 days, now where is he hiding?" the activist said.

Jarange declared that his march to Mumbai would be the last struggle, and called upon the entire Maratha community to converge in the Maharashtra capital on January 26 to show their strength.

"The community is willing to face any legal or police action. Fear of legal consequences will not deter their resolve," he said.

The activist also alleged that the administration has not effectively followed the government orders while issuing caste certificates to Marathas.