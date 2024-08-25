Responsibility of all to make country narcotics, drug free: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday. Amit Shah also attended the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) the review meeting held in Raipur. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking at the event, Shah said, "It is the responsibility of all of us that, with the attitude of zero tolerance, we make the country narcotics- and drug-free and fulfil the resolution of the Prime Minister. I am confident that this zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau will play an important role in narcotics control. We have set a target to establish a Narcotics Control Bureau in every state in the country."

He also pointed out that the trend of drug trafficking is changing now in the country.

"Drug smugglers are moving from natural drugs to synthetic drugs, which produce very little quantity of drugs, cause the most harm and are also the highest priced. The use of sedatives in Chhattisgarh is 1.45, which is higher than the national average. Chhattisgarh, in a way, shares its boundaries with seven states. It is also close to the Bay of Bengal, and the coastlines of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh create a route for drug trafficking. The smuggling of marijuana (ganja) takes place through the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," he said.

The Home Minister also mentioned that the usage of Ganja in Chhattisgarh is 4.98 percent, which is much higher than the national average of 2.83 percent.

"This is a matter of concern for us. Today, I want to urge everyone to conduct investigations in a scientific manner. We need to adopt both a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach. If a small shop is found with a packet of drugs, we must investigate the entire network--from where it came from or where it was produced--until it is completely dismantled. We must work towards dismantling the entire background of narcotics," Amit Shah said.