Sikkim CM Tamang announces minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000 for ex-MLAs

Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM
Chief minister said former legislators who had served a single term as MLA will now receive a monthly pension of Rs 50,000.
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that former MLAs would now receive a minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000.

Tamang made the announcement at the 22nd Foundation Day of Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim (FLFS) on Saturday.

The chief minister said former legislators who had served a single term as MLA will now receive a monthly pension of Rs 50,000. At present, they are getting Rs 22,000 as monthly pension.

Former legislators who have served two terms or more as MLA will now get Rs 55,000 as pension from Rs 25,000, Tamang said.

The CM also announced that the Sikkim government will provide an annual grant-in-aid of Rs 20 lakh to the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim. This fund is meant to meet the emergency and medical needs of former legislators and to enhance their support system, he said.


First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

