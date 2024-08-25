Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis earning Rs 1L annually in Maharashtra

PM Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis earning Rs 1L annually in Maharashtra

The PM is attending an event to felicitate 1.1 million Lakhpati Didis who achieved the mark during the third term of his government

Modi, Narendra Modi
A group of women welcomed PM Modi in Jalgaon following which he interacted with a few members of some self-help groups . (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with Lakhpati Didis' women members of self-help groups who are earning Rs 1 lakh annually in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

The PM is attending an event to felicitate 1.1 million Lakhpati Didis who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A group of women welcomed Modi in Jalgaon following which he interacted with a few members of some self-help groups (SHGs).

The SHGs are active in the livestock sector, while others have been working in government schemes like Krishi Sakhi' and NAMO Drone Didi', officials.

The officials implementing the schemes said SHGs play a vital role in imparting skills that help meet the requirements in rural areas and generate employment locally.

An official statement had said on Saturday that Modi would also release at the Jalgaon event a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs.

More From This Section

Kolkata rape-murder: Main accused Sanjay Roy undergoes lie detection test

18K adoptions since 2019, only 1.4K children with special needs find homes

300 booked for raising 'objectionable' slogans during protest in Pune

Doctor rape-murder: CBI conducts raids over fiscal irregularities at RG Kar

Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique resign over abuse allegations

He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it said.

Since the inception of the scheme for making Lakhpati Didis, one crore women have already joined the rank. The government has set a target to make 3 crore Lakhpati Didis.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Kolkata rape-murder main accused Sanjay Roy undergoing lie detection test at Presidency Jail

Unified Pension Scheme: U in UPS stands for Modi govt's U-turns, says Cong

Youth with no political background joining politics good for democracy: PM

Four union ministers to attend India-Singapore ministerial meet on Aug 26

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today to felicitate new 1.1 mn Lakhpati Didis

Topics :Narendra ModiMaharashtraself-help groups

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story