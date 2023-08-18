Home / India News / Restoration of peace and normalcy of paramount importance in Manipur: CM

He called upon the people to work doubly hard to make up for the time lost due to the ethnic violence rocking the north eastern state since May 3

Press Trust of India Imphal
"Restoration of peace and normalcy is paramount. All should refrain from making comments and engage in discussion that could be upsetting for another community," he said.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said restoration of peace and normalcy is of paramount importance in the ethnic-strife torn state.

He called upon the people to work doubly hard to make up for the time lost due to the ethnic violence rocking the north eastern state since May 3.

Biren Singh, who was speaking on the occasion of Sadbhavana Diwas, sought positive suggestions and advices for the welfare and unity of the state.

The programme for observing Sadbhavana Diwas was held on Friday instead of on August 20 as the day falls in the weekend.

"Restoration of peace and normalcy is paramount. All should refrain from making comments and engage in discussion that could be upsetting for another community," he said.

There will be difference of opinions but people should keep aside their self interests and focus more on common interests. "The main objective now is the restoration of peace," he said.

"People should work doubly hard so that the pace of development returns and the state once again moves towards unity and progress that it has been advancing to during the last six years", Biren Singh said.

He also expressed his appreciation for the support, guidance and monitoring by the central leaders in the state.

Topics :N Biren SinghManipur

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

