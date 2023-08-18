Home / India News / Delhi mayor flags off Terminator Train to check spread of mosquito breeding

Delhi mayor flags off Terminator Train to check spread of mosquito breeding

Nearly 350 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year till the first week of August

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday flagged off a 'Terminator Train' that will spray larvicide along railway tracks here to check mosquito breeding.

This is an annual exercise jointly taken by the Indian Railways and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Oberoi, who flagged off the special train from VIP platform number one of the New Delhi Railway Station, said the civic body is making all efforts to contain the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

