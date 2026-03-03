Restrictions continue in Kashmir after protests over Khamenei's filling

Strict restrictions remained imposed in Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following massive protests across the valley against the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While educational institutions were shut for two days and mobile internet speed throttled on Monday as precautionary measures, the authorities cancelled all movement of security force convoys in the valley on Tuesday as protests started turning violent at some places.

In order to avoid tensions, they have also decided not to have any road opening parties of the security forces deployed on Tuesday.

At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured during protests on Monday that erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Khamenei.

Officials said that 75 rallies were held at various places in the Kashmir Valley, while a few demonstrations were held in the Jammu region as well on Monday. This is the first time since August 2019 that protests on such a large scale have taken place in Kashmir. The administration of the Kashmir division appealed to people to exercise restraint and adhere to advisories issued by the authorities. "The divisional administration, Kashmir, acknowledges the role of all communities in maintaining peace and upholding law and order in the valley. Citizens are advised to exercise restraint, adhere to advisories being issued by local administration and share only verified information on digital platforms," a spokesperson said.

A round-the-clock helpline has been established here (0194-2740003) for anyone needing assistance, he said. Police also issued an appeal to people to refrain from violence and provocation. "We appeal to all sections of the society to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and provocation," it said. Police said they will take strict legal action against instigators of violence and those involved in unlawful activities. Authorities on Monday imposed restrictions to curb people's movement, shut down education institutes and throttled mobile internet speeds in the Union territory as precautionary measures. The authorities also sealed Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk with barricades erected all around it, while a large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors, officials said.