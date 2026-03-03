KP Unnikrishnan, former union minister and Congress leader dies at 89

Former Union Minister KP Unnikrishnan, who was regarded as one of the prominent figures in Indian politics during the 1980s and 1990s, died in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.

He was 89.

He died while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital here, they said.

Having been elected to the Lok Sabha six consecutive times from Vadakara, he served as a Union Minister in the V P Singh Cabinet, holding the portfolios of Surface Transport and Communications during 198990.

During his tenure as Minister, he oversaw the evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War.

Beginning his professional life as a journalist, Unnikrishnan was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in 1971 as a Congress candidate.

He subsequently represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989 and 1991. Between 1981 and 1984, he served as the leader of Congress (Secular) in Parliament, and from 1980 to 1982 he was a member of the Public Accounts Committee. A close associate of VK Krishna Menon, Unnikrishnan was at one time a trusted confidant of Indira Gandhi. However, he later left the Congress following political differences. He was active in the Congress (U) and Congress (S) before returning to the Congress in 1995. Born on September 20, 1936, he was educated at Madras Christian College in Chennai and completed his law degree there.