Home / India News / Restrictions under Grap-3 to continue till air quality improves: Gopal Rai

Restrictions under Grap-3 to continue till air quality improves: Gopal Rai

Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday urged people to be careful and continue to follow the rules as stages 1, 2, and 3 of GRAP are still in place to tackle air pollution in the national capital

ANI
"The way wind speed is low, scientists believe that it can improve further. The government has taken the decision that until air quality improves, GRAP 3 will continue in Delhi..."

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Minister for Environment Gopal Rai said that restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan-3 will continue till air quality improves in the city.

This comes after the National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Thursday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 324, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday urged people to be careful and continue to follow the rules as stages 1, 2, and 3 of GRAP are still in place to tackle air pollution in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI about the high levels of pollution in the city, the senior Aam Admi Party leader said that construction works other than those of national importance are being "prohibited" in the city.

"The way wind speed is low, scientists believe that it can improve further. The government has taken the decision that until air quality improves, GRAP 3 will continue in Delhi..."

"Other than the construction work of national importance, other construction works are prohibited. Linear projects are going on," the senior AAP leader said.

This was after the restrictions under GRAP-4 were lifted earlier in the month following an improvement in the air quality.

The restrictions were revoked by the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management), permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

As per the data from the CPCB recorded at 6:00 am on Thursday morning, the Air quality index at Anand Vihar was at 387 (very poor); At ITO, Delhi it was 343 (very poor) while the AQI at Wazirpur, Delhi, was 422 (severe), at RK Puram, it was 415 ( severe).

Similarly, the Air Quality Index recorded at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning at Okhla Phase-2, Delhi, was 406 (severe).

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Also Read

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Air Pollution, 25 Oct: Delhi's air 'poor' again, AAP holds press conference

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

India to have draft regulation on deepfakes in 10 days: Ashwini Vaisnaw

Indian Coast Guard, ports, firms discuss readiness for oil spill disasters

Parliamentary panel seeks robust safeguards for technology in legal process

Minister Giriraj Singh writes to Bihar CM, advocates ban on halal products

Odisha govt to redevelop 26 ancient temples in CM Patnaik's home turf

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexGopal RaiDelhi Pollutionair pollutionDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story