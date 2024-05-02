Home / India News / Revanna went to Germany on diplomatic passport, didn't need visa: MEA

Revanna went to Germany on diplomatic passport, didn't need visa: MEA

Ministry says Prajwal Revanna, MP accused of sexual harassment, didn't seek 'political clearance'

JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:14 PM IST
Prajwal Revanna, the Janata Dal (Secular) MP embroiled in a sexual abuse cases, travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

No political clearance was sought from or issued by the MEA regarding the MP's travel to Germany, it said. The statement follows Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to revoke Prajwal's diplomatic passport and ensure his return by using diplomatic and police channels.

"No political clearance was sought from or issued by MEA for the travel of the said MP to Germany. Obviously, no visa note was issued either. Diplomatic passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued any visa note for any other country for the said MP... Yes, he traveled on a diplomatic passport," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a press briefing in Delhi.

Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) founder and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has requested seven days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual abuse allegations against him. This request coincides with the SIT issuing notices to the 33-year-old leader and his father HD Revanna, both named as accused based on a complaint filed by a woman.

In light of Prajwal's failure to appear before it following a notice served on Tuesday, the SIT has issued a lookout circular as part of its investigation.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

