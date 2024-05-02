LG sacks 223 Delhi women's commission staff citing "rules violations"

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday ordered immediate dismissal of 223 employees from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). These employees were allegedly appointed by the former chairperson of DCW, Swati Maliwal during her term.

"223 employees from the Delhi Women Commission have been removed with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. It is alleged that the then chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission, Swati Maliwal, had appointed them without permission, going against the rules," news agency ANI reported.

The order issued by the Lieutenant Governor's office cited violations of the Delhi Commission for Women Act, indicating that the creation of 223 new positions occurred without official approval. Additionally, the order asserts that the commission exceeded its authority by hiring employees on a contractual basis.

In response, Maliwal has strongly criticised the LG’s decision, expressing concerns that the women's commission may face closure if all contractual staff are removed. She revealed that the panel currently comprises 90 staff members, out of which only 8 are permanent government employees, while the rest are on three-month contracts.

In a defiant statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Maliwal challenged the Lieutenant Governor, stating her determination to prevent the shutdown of the women's commission, even if it means facing imprisonment.

"Why are they doing this? This organisation has been nourished with blood and sweat." Daring the Lieutenant Governor to put her in jail, she added, "I will not let the women commission shut down. Put me in jail, but don't torture women," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The crackdown, initiated based on an inquiry report submitted to former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in February 2017, also highlighted “the lack of evaluation for essential posts prior to appointments.”

Furthermore, the order criticised the DCW for undertaking actions that could increase additional financial burdens on the government without prior approval from the finance department.

Swati Maliwal, who served as the head of the Delhi Commission for Women for nine years before her appointment as an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha, had been repeatedly advised to obtain approval from the finance department regarding the appointments, the order stated.

The post of the women panel's chairperson is currently vacant.

The latest action is expected to escalate tensions between the Lieutenant Governor's office and the ruling AAP, underscoring ongoing disputes over the governance of the national capital.