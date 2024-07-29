Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Revenue collection from Manohar airport to commence from Dec: Goa CM

Revenue collection from Manohar airport to commence from Dec: Goa CM

Sawant said the revenue collection holiday got extended due to the delay in completing phase I of the airport owing to litigation and the Covid-19 pandemic

Pramod Sawant
Sawant said the calculation and collection of the revenue from the airport will be effective after December 7, 2024. | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
The calculation and collection of revenue from the Manohar International Airport will commence in December, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly on Monday.

Responding to questions raised by Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai, Sawant said the revenue collection holiday got extended due to the delay in completing phase I of the airport owing to litigation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

These things are beyond the control of the concessionaire and the government, the chief minister said.

"The scheduled deadline for the project completion and the revenue holiday period got extended because of these factors, resulting in the commencement delay," he said.

Sawant said the calculation and collection of the revenue from the airport will be effective after December 7, 2024, with the state's share of profit at 36.99 per cent.

He said the Civil Aviation Department would coordinate with the airport's audit department to fix the state's revenue share.

Sardesai questioned the delay in revenue collection from the GMR Goa International Airport (GGAIL) responsible for managing Manohar International Airport, which commenced domestic operations on January 5, 2023.

The GFP MLA alleged a Rs 207 crore loss to the state exchequer due to the state cabinet's decision to extend the revenue-sharing deadline to December 2024.

Sardesai claimed GGAIL has not complied with the environmental clearance conditions to develop a 33 per cent green belt by planting local species of plants.

The chief minister assured to look into the matter.


First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

