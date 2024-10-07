RG Kar case: Aiims Delhi doctors to hold candle march on October 9

The resident doctors at Delhi AIIMS will hold a candle march on October 9 reiterating their demand for justice for the victim of rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a release on Sunday, Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi expressed their solidarity with the resident doctors of West Bengal who have announced a hunger strike demanding justice in the case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As per the release, the candle march is scheduled to start from JLN Auditorium in Delhi at around 6 pm on October 9. "The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi stands in unwavering solidarity with the resident doctors of West Bengal, who have courageously initiated a hunger strike demanding justice for Abhaya. We commend their brave decision to take such a drastic step to draw attention to the grave injustice surrounding this horrific incident. This action reflects the deep sense of helplessness felt by resident doctors in the face of inadequate measures to secure justice," the release mentioned.



They demanded swift and decisive legal action against those responsible in the matter.

"The medical fraternity cannot remain silent while one of our own has been a victim of such unspeakable brutality. We urge the authorities to address the demands of the protesting doctors immediately. RDA AIIMS remains steadfast in its support for our colleagues in West Bengal and will continue to work towards ensuring justice for Abhaya. We will be holding a silent candlelight protest march on October 9th, 2024, at 6 PM from the JLN Auditorium. as part of our ongoing demand for justice for the victim of the RG KAR incident," it said.

Earlier on Friday, the protesting doctors of RG Kar Hospital issued the Bengal state government a 24-hour ultimatum to meet their demands, warning that they will begin an indefinite hunger strike if unmet.

On August 9, a woman trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.