PM Modi shares memorable moments from Mumbai Metro journey after flag-off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a video clip highlighting some "memorable moments" of his ride on the Mumbai Metro. In the video, the Prime Minister was pictured interacting with youth, labourers and other commuters during the metro journey. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Memorable moments from the Mumbai Metro. Here are highlights from yesterday's metro journey," PM Modi said in a post on X.

In one of the frames, PM Modi was seen enjoying music as a girl sings a song while playing a guitar sitting next to him on the metro. The Prime Minister travelled from BKC to Santacruz station in the metro on Saturday during which he interacted with students, women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme, workers and other commuters.

PM Modi earlier congratulated the people of Mumbai on the inauguration of the Aarey JVLR to the BKC section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, Phase - 1.

More From This Section

"Mumbai's Metro network expands, boosting 'Ease of Living' for people! Congratulations to the people of Mumbai on the inauguration of the Aarey JVLR to BKC section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, Phase - 1," the PM posted on X.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba-SEEPZ). The project came up at a cost of Rs 14,120 crore.



This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground. Mumbai Metro Line - 3 is a key public transport project that will improve commuting between Mumbai city and Suburbs. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore.

The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations. This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.