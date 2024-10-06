Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates tree plantation campaign, table tennis ground

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign and table tennis ground in the New Delhi Assembly. During this, the AAP convenor also met the locals and assured them that all their work would be completed quickly. "Arvind Kejriwal reached among the people of New Delhi. Giving momentum to the tree plantation campaign of the Delhi Government, today former Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji inaugurated the tree plantation and table tennis ground in the New Delhi Assembly. During this, he met the local people and assured them that all their work would be completed quickly," the AAP posted on its official X handle. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kejriwal also shared a post and expressed his happiness after the people of the New Delhi constituency.

"I missed meeting the people of my constituency in the last 5-6 months. Today I am very happy to be among the people of the New Delhi constituency once again," he wrote on X.

Earlier, launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said that the BJP's double-engine governments are going from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. He added that double engines have failed in the country.

"I was watching TV yesterday evening, exit polls were coming. BJP's double-engine governments are going from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The double engine has failed in the country. The first engine failed in June when they got 240 seats. The second engine will also fail from Jharkhand and Maharashtra slowly. People have understood that double-engine government means inflation, unemployment and corruption," said Kejriwal addressing the 'Janta Ki Adalat' event held in the national capital.

"They have governments in 22 states. Ask them if they have provided free electricity even in one of the states. We have made government schools better. In Gujarat, they have been in power for 30 years. They have made the education for the poor worse. I challenge PM Modi to make electricity-free, schools and hospitals better. The law and order situation is bad in Delhi. The crime in remote areas has become worse. What is the BJP doing when all this is happening? They are only trying to halt our developmental work," he added further.

On September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.