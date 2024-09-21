RG Kar case: Doctors resume duties partially at some hospitals in Bengal

Junior doctors on Saturday rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days. They were on 'cease work' in protest against the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp While they returned to essential and emergency services at all state-run hospitals, the doctors continued to refrain from working in the outpatient departments (OPDs). "We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues are returning to their respective departments for essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. This is only a partial resumption of duties," said Aniket Mahato, one of the protesting doctors.

Aniket, along with colleagues Lahri Sarkar and Raktim Majumder, even operated on a woman patient at the hospital.

He said some of their peers had already left for flood-hit areas of the state to set up 'Abhaya clinics' (medical camps), underscoring their commitment to public health despite ongoing protests.

"Patients welcomed us back, and it felt like a homecoming. We could see the joy in our patients' eyes. A significant number of people came for treatment at various hospitals across the state," a senior official from the state health department said.

Emergency services returned to normal as the doctors rejoined their roles. "This is a great relief for us. While we support their cause, it has been very difficult for regular patients like us to receive treatment over the past month due to the 'cease work'," said Dipankar Jana, a patient at Bankura Medical College and Hospital.

In flood-hit Panskura, Purba Medinipur district, several patients were seen flocking to an 'Abhaya clinic.'



"We have received excellent responses at these clinics. Many people have visited, and our colleagues have attended to them. We are ready to provide 24/7 service this is our commitment," said Aheli Chowdhury, a junior doctor at one such clinic.

The doctors announced that they would wait for seven days for the administration to meet their demands for justice for the deceased medic and the removal of the state health secretary; otherwise, they would initiate another round of 'cease work.'



The protests began on August 9, following the discovery of the body of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, has arrested several people, including former principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh, in connection with its probe.