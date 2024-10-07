RG Kar case: Medics continue fast-unto-death, to hold rally on Tuesday

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal continued their fast-unto-death for the third consecutive day on Monday, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a woman medic of the RG Kar hospital and workplace safety even as the state government remained silent to address their issues. The medics also announced organising a rally in Kolkata from central Kolkata's College Square to Dharmatala at around 4.30 PM on Tuesday to press for their demands. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Tomorrow we will also be holding a symbolic hunger strike at all medical colleges and hospitals across the state. Representatives of various doctors' associations will take part in it. This will start at 9 AM Tuesday and will continue till 9 PM. We will also hold a rally in Kolkata. We, on behalf of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum, invite all those who have been beside us since Day 1 of our protest," one junior medic said.

Six junior medics have been on the fast-unto-death since Saturday evening and later one more joined them.

Senior members of the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal were mulling the option of joining the fast to express solidarity with the junior medics.

"Our fast-unto-death is on. We have not received any message from the state government. We will continue the protest until all our demands are met. No external pressure will be able to move us from our path of protest seeking justice for our deceased sister... It's now or never," Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor, told PTI.

Mahato of RG Kar hospital joined Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata medical college, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya of NRS medical college and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC medical college for the fast-unto-death.

Two senior woman doctors -- Srabani Maitra and Srabani Chakraborty -- started a 24-hour fast at the protest site as a mark of solidarity with the junior medics.

"We have joined the young doctors to support them. Moreover, 10-13 other senior doctors will join them. They will also fast for the next 24 hours," Mitra said.

Both Mitra and Chakraborty are former students of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We are checking the health parameters of those who are on an indefinite fast. They have been fasting for over 36 hours. This may hamper their health and we do not want to take any chance. The West Bengal government will be held responsible in case of any fatality," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

The junior medics also alleged non-cooperation on the part of the Kolkata Police as they were not allowed to set up bio-toilets at the protest site at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala area of the city.

To maintain transparency, the junior medics have installed CCTV cameras where their colleagues are holding the protest.

A large number of people and a few celebrities gathered at the protest site to express solidarity with the agitating doctors.

The junior doctors had on October 4 called off their 'total cease work', which had crippled healthcare services at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

The protesting doctors emphasised that securing justice for the deceased woman medic remains their foremost priority.

They also called for immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam as well as accountability for the alleged administrative incompetence and action against corruption in the department.

Other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors went on to cease work following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.