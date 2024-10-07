Delhi CM Atishi road repair plan: Tenders floated for 74 of 89 projects

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held a press conference on Monday, outlining the government's plans to repair and maintain roads across the national capital in a bid to achieve a pothole-free city by the end of October, just in time for Diwali.

Speaking about the condition of Public Works Department (PWD) roads, Atishi said, "After Kejriwal was granted bail, we immediately conducted a review of Delhi's PWD roads. He handed me a letter regarding the repair and maintenance, and soon after, the PWD initiated repair work." She added that 74 out of 89 road projects have already seen tenders floated, while the process is underway for the remaining 15. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The press conference follows an announcement by Atishi on September 29, where she committed to making Delhi free of potholes once all damaged PWD roads are repaired by the end of the month. The Chief Minister also stated that starting the next day, all ministers would begin a week-long inspection of roads in their respective areas to identify those in need of repair.

Accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Atishi personally inspected roads in Okhla. This is part of a broader road assessment plan initiated by the Delhi government, aimed at fixing damaged roads and improving the capital’s infrastructure.

Centre's negligence impacted upkeep of roads: Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in on the issue, saying that the previous central government’s negligence had severely impacted the upkeep of Delhi’s roads. "They (the BJP) even stopped routine maintenance of PWD roads. I’m happy that our MLAs and leaders inspected the roads to assess damage and repairs needed," Kejriwal said. He referenced the delays caused during his recent jail term, assuring residents that road repairs would now proceed at full speed.

Atishi’s announcement follows a comprehensive review initiated by the AAP government, wherein Kejriwal himself, alongside other ministers, conducted city-wide inspections to assess road conditions. With tenders for most road repair projects already floated, the Delhi government is pushing forward with its plan to address the issue of potholes and damaged roads, improving road safety and overall infrastructure in the city.

Road repair ahead of festivities

The government's road repair drive comes at a critical time, with Atishi promising that the capital will be pothole-free before the Diwali festival, which will be celebrated on November 1. This initiative is expected to not only improve the quality of life for Delhi residents but also ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents caused by damaged roads.

Furthermore, the capital is expected to go to polls in February 2025, and road maintenance, safety, and sanitation may be important points for the Assembly elections.

