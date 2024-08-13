Disturbing details have emerged from the autopsy report of the female post-graduate trainee doctor, raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday. The post-mortem report, handed to the family on Monday, revealed that the victim suffered several injuries while she was alive and injuries on her private parts indicated that she was raped, NDTV reported on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: Indefinite strike in Delhi govt hospitals over doctor's murder in Kolkata The initial autopsy report, released last week, indicated that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered. The victim was found to be bleeding from her eyes, which the report said was due to the shattered glass of her spectacles. Her body was discovered in a seminar hall of the state-run institution Friday, triggering massive nationwide protests by various doctors' bodies.

Updates on Kolkata junior doctor's death:

1) The victim was found with injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger and lips. According to the report, the victim’s time of death is said to be between 3 and 5 am on Friday.

2) One of the doctors told news agency PTI that the victim, who was on duty on Thursday night, had her dinner with her juniors around 2 am. After that, she went to the seminar room to take some rest as there was no separate on-call room. In the morning, her body was discovered.

Accused tried to destoy evidence, slept after crime

3) A civic volunteer identified as Sanjoy Roy is the arrested accused in the crime. After the murder, the arrested accused Sanjoy Roy went home and slept. He also washed his clothes to destroy evidence but the authorities were able to find blood stains on his shoes during a search.

4) The officials have found that the accused was addicted to violent pornography, a search of his mobile phone has revealed. Roy was known to be a “womaniser” in his neighbourhood and had been married four times. He is also accused of physically abusing his wives and has faced a case of domestic violence lodged by his fourth wife.

How did accused Roy get access to college?

5) Roy was not associated with the college but frequented it and had “access” to various departments due to his proximity to some senior officers. He had joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019 and was posted to the police outpost at the hospital where the crime took place.

Mamata Banerjee meets victim's family

6) On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the victim’s parents at their residence. She also said that if the Kolkata police failed to solve the case by Sunday, it would be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

7) Meanwhile, there is huge anger among the public and the doctors over the incident with junior doctors taking to the streets to demand justice for the victim. Today marks the second day of the protests as junior doctors of state-run hospitals in Hyderabad, Ranchi, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities have boycotted their work, resulting in an impact on services.