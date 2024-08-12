Business Standard
Kolkata murder case: CM meets parents, college principal resigns. Updates

Kolkata doctor's murder case: Junior doctors call for a strike over the death of a female junior doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a medical college and hospital in Kolkata on Friday

New Delhi: Doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met with the family and parents of the female post-graduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

Banerjee reached the victim’s residence around 12.45 pm and spoke to her parents and family. 

The junior doctors across India have launched major protests, stopping all elective services as they demanded justice for the victim and sought the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The victim’s body was discovered in a seminar hall of the hospital on Friday morning.

A civic volunteer, identified as Sanjay Roy, was arrested in this connection on Saturday. In view of the protests, several hospitals cancelled the leaves of the senior doctors to manage the influx of patients.

Updates on case linked to rape-murder of Kolkata junior doctor:

1) Ten government hospitals in Delhi began an indefinite strike on Monday in response to the incident. AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB as well as IHBAS, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College are among those taking part in the protests.

2) CM Banerjee on Monday said that she would hand over the case to the CBI if the Kolkata Police fails to solve the case by Sunday.

3) As the protests over the case entered the fourth day, Sandip Ghosh, the principal of the state-run college where the incident took place, resigned on Monday morning.

4) On Sunday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal said that the post-mortem report had been handed over to the family. Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chandan Guha) posted on duty on the night of the incident has been removed from the post. An SIT is probing the case.

5) Meanwhile, the incident has ignited a political storm in Bengal between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident as the police had initially labelled the case as a suicide.

According to local media reports, the accused has a history of troubling behaviour, including being involved in incidents of catcalling and cheating a close friend of money.

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

