Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Maharashtra doctors begin indefinite strike

Resident doctors in Maharashtra started an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning in support of the nationwide protests by their colleagues against the rape-murder of a post-graduate trainee at a medical college in Kolkata. All elective services in hospitals across the state have been halted, but emergency services will continue uninterrupted, Maharashtra State Association of Residential Doctors (Central-MARD) president Dr Pratik Debaje told PTI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Doctor murder: Junior doctors' strike continues, give deadline to police "From 9 am, we have stopped work at all OPDs (out-patient departments) and elective services have been stopped. Now, only emergency services are operational across the state," Dr Debaje said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

The incident has sparked widespread protests, with junior doctors and healthcare workers expressing deep concern over their safety.

The Central MARD has demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

The resident doctors' body in a statement on Monday said the decision (to halt work) was not easy, but was necessary to ensure their demands were met. It also urged local MARD units in Maharashtra to join the stir.

Resident doctors of government hospitals in several parts of the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest against the incident at the Kolkata-based medical facility, paralysing services such as OPDs and non-emergency surgeries.

The stir was in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which said, "The strike will not be lifted until justice is served and our demands are met."



The association on Monday announced an extension of its indefinite strike after a meeting with Union health ministry officials failed to reach any resolution.