SC closes contempt case as Ramdev, Balkrishna agree to end misleading ads

"The affidavits tendered before this court should be done with full truth. We close the contempt proceedings initiated against the party with the warning of adhering to the orders passed by this court in this case. The notice issued to present contemnor also stands discharge and closed," the court added. The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt case against yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna after accepting the latter’s undertakings to stop issuing misleading advertisements and claims regarding Patanjali Ayurved Ltd products. The decision followed a series of legal actions stemming from allegations that Patanjali engaged in a smear campaign against modern medicine, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.Accepting apologies from Ramdev and Balkrishna, the apex court went on to warn the two against any violation of its orders."However, we expressly and strictly warn them that they will not do any thing in violation of the court orders like it has happened earlier in this case. We have come down heavily and we warn that this should not be done in future," the court said."The affidavits tendered before this court should be done with full truth. We close the contempt proceedings initiated against the party with the warning of adhering to the orders passed by this court in this case. The notice issued to present contemnor also stands discharge and closed," the court added.

In May, the Supreme Court reserved its order on a contempt case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Ramdev, and Balakrishna. The case centred on the company’s misleading advertisements, particularly those promoting Patanjali’s products as alternatives to allopathic treatments and Covid-19 vaccines. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Top court demands action on misleading ads During the hearing, the bench underscored the influence Ramdev holds over the public and urged him to use that influence responsibly. “What has been done for yoga is good, but Patanjali products are another matter,” remarked Justice Kohil in response to arguments highlighting Ramdev’s contributions to yoga.

The court also instructed Patanjali to file affidavits within three weeks, detailing the steps taken to recall misleading advertisements for which their licenses had been suspended. Patanjali’s counsel informed the bench that they had written to all platforms still running these ads and confirmed that the sale of banned products had ceased.

Background on Patanjali misleading ads case

The contempt case emerged in the context of a larger legal battle between Patanjali Ayurved and various medical associations. In 2021, multiple doctors' associations, including those from prestigious institutions like AIIMS and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh, filed a lawsuit against Ramdev and Patanjali in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit accused Ramdev of undermining public trust in allopathic treatments and promoting misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly through the promotion of Patanjali's product, Coronil, as a Covid-19 cure.

The Delhi High Court, in an interim order, directed Ramdev, Balakrishna, and others to remove statements on social media platforms that disparaged allopathic medicine and promoted Coronil. The court also directed Patanjali to issue apologies for their misleading advertisements, noting that these apologies should be as prominent as the original ads.